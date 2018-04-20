Bainsford man comes to aid of OAP whose wheelchair was stolen

Bainsford resident Janet Conroy in her new wheelchair donated by Gary Riddell, alongside PC Ryan Smith
A thoughtful Bainsford man has come to the aid of a pensioner whose wheelchair was stolen from outside her home.

Gary Riddell contacted police after hearing of the callous theft earlier this month to say he had a spare wheelchair which he was happy to donate to help 80-year-old victim Janet Conroy.

Officers are continuing investigations after Mrs Conroy’s wheelchair was taken from outside an address in Bainsford’s Gairdoch Street on Monday, April 9.

PC Ryan Smith said: “I am still appealing for information regards this theft and I am keen to trace the persons responsible.

“The gesture by Mr Riddell is a clear example of community spirit and Mrs Conroy was overwhelmed. I wish to thank Mr Riddell also.”

Anyone with information relating to this theft is asked to contact police on 101.