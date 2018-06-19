Baby of the week: Ethan John William Binnie

Ethan John William Binnie was born on December 15, 2017 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital weighing 7lbs 12oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Sarah Binnie (35) is head of media relations for the RBS Corporate and Private Bank, while dad Alan Binnie (36) is a physical training instructor at Polmont Young Offender’s Institution. The family stay in Redding with their six-year-old daschund Murphy.

THE PREGNANCY: Sarah said everything went fine, with the only small issue being that she pulled a muscle.

THE BIRTH: Sarah said there were no major issues, but Ethan was born three days earlier than expected, and the labour was a long 24 hours.

THE BABY: Ethan is a happy boy who loves laughing and smiling, his swimming lessons and being outdoors. He has become best friends with family dog Murphy, despite the daschund being unsure at first.

THE NAME: Sarah and Alan said Ethan was the only name both parents agreed on, and his middle names are after his two grandpas.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Ethan’s grandparents are Lorna Binnie and the late William Binnie, who Sarah and John paid tribute to with his middle name, and Helen and John Elliott.

THANKS: Sarah and Alan want to thank the hospital staff, their parents, Paul and Jeanette Elliott, and Steven and Carrie Binnie for all of their help and support.