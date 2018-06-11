Appeal to find missing Laurieston teenager last seen in Bainsford

A Laurieston teenager has been reported missing.

Police in Falkirk are appealing for information to help trace Cheryl Hutchison (15), who was last seen in Bainsford at around 9.30pm last night (Sunday).

Cheryl has not been in contact with her family since.

She is described as 5ft, of slim build and having long blonde hair.

When last seen, Cheryl was wearing black leggings, black trainers and a black padded jacket.

Constable Laura Aitken, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned about Cheryl’s welfare since she’s been missing since Sunday.

“Anyone who recognises her description or who has information about her whereabouts is asked to get in contact.

“Similarly if Cheryl herself sees this appeal, we would ask her to get in contact with us or her family.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting incident number 4685 of June 10.