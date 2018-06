Police are searching for a man who has gone missing from Camelon.

Kevin McCrindle (32) was last seen on Mansionhouse Road at around 10am this morning (Tuesday).

Kevin has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair similar to the one photographed above.

Anyone with information relating to Kevin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Falkirk Police Station on 101, quoting incident number PS-20180612-1192.