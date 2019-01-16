Another bin is rolling into Falkirk households later this year

Residents in the Falkirk area will be saying hello to another wheely bin later this year as £1.5 million of funding is now secured for a new look charter compliant refuse collection service.

At a meeting of Falkirk Council’s executive on Tuesday, members heard the local authority had been successful in its application to Zero Waste Scotland for the cash to pay for the additional new grey wheely bin, which will be rolled out to households in the autumn, joining its colourful counterparts.

Councillor Paul Garner, council environment spokesman, said: “There has been no stone left unturned, we have looked at every single option we can and this is the best one – for the environment too.”

The new system will introduce a grey wheely bin which will contain non-recyclable waste and will be uplifted every fortnight, while the green bin will contain plastics, metals and cartons and be uplifted every four weeks.

Paper and card will be deposited into the blue bin and be uplifted every four weeks, while food waste will still go into the food caddy for weekly uplift and glass, textiles, small electricals, batteries and nappies will go in the black box for a fortnightly uplift.

Garden waste will go into the brown bin and be uplifted every four weeks.