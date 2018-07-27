Airth gearing up for 147th Highland Games

Organisers of Airth Highland Games hope Saturday’s weather conditions do not reflect the forename of this year’s games chieftan.

Gray Allan, Falkirk Unison branch secretary, will preside over a packed programme of traditional Highland games events in the village’s North Green Park from 9am and the odds are in favour of spectators and competitors being graced by a warm sunny day – unlike last year’s slightly damp affair.

Airth Highland Games is one of the country’s oldest gatherings and, as always, features heavy events, piping competitions for soloists, track and field athletics, cycling competitions, highland dancing and tug o’ war.

There will also be a funfair, over 30 trade stalls, and a range of food and drink stands.

Event secretary Emma Gillanders said: “This year is our 147th event and will feature many memorable sights, including kilted athletes, pipers, more than 120 Highland dancers and the Chieftain’s parade.

“As one of the oldest games in Scotland we pride ourselves on maintaining our identity and traditions while also offering lots to do for the family over the course of the day.

“We’ve had a lot of interest from all over the world including families attending from USA, Canada, New Zealand and Europe and are expecting thousands of visitors, which will make for a great atmosphere.

“We’re also welcoming a Danish TV crew who will be filming throughout the day for a programme on ‘Real Men’. The crew are looking forward to spending the day with us filming the various activities and competitions and may even take part in some themselves.”

The committee is hopeful for a full crowd and more favourable weather than the last couple of years.

“A lot of hard work goes into making the games happen year-on-year,” said Emma. “I’d like to thank all our volunteers, members, competitors and sponsors for their continued support.

“Their contributions help to make it a memorable day for all our spectators and participants.”

Tickets can be purchased on the gate on the day, when payment must be made by cash. Car parking is available near the games park and is well signposted within the village.

Activities on the games field come to an end at 5pm with the prize giving.

Visit Airth Highland Games on Facebook or the Games Website for more.