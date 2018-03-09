£4900 funding boost to support Scottish Waterways Trust outdoor programme at Falkirk Wheel

A Falkirk-based charity has received a boost in its bid to create brighter futures for others. Scottish Waterways Trust was awarded £4900 by the Scottish Children’s Lottery to support its 12-week Green Action programme at the Falkirk Wheel.

The outdoor initiative aims to help youngsters who are out of employment, education or training to learn new skills and earn certificates.

Green Action participants are able to get involved in a range of activities, including landscaping and gardening, forestry, painting and maintenance.

Karen Moore, chief executive of Scottish Waterways Trust, said: “With this funding, we will be able to help young people in Falkirk who need support to get employment, training or a further education placement by teaching them practical conservation skills along the town’s canals and surrounding greenspace.”