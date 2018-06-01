2000 Falkirk district homes’ water supplies restored following burst pipe repairs

Work to repair a burst nine-inch pipe which left around 2000 homes either without water or with low pressure or discoloured water was completed last night.

Scottish Water confirmed supplies to properties affected by the damaged water main in James Croft Drive, near Glen Village, had been restored shortly after 5.30pm on Thursday.

Bottled water was distributed to residents affected by a burst pipe in James Croft Drive. Picture by Michael Gillen

On-site engineers re-routed supplies through other parts of the local network and handed out bottled water to affected householders from Hallglen Shopping Centre.

Any residents within the Lionthorn Road area who are still experiencing discoloured water today have been advised to run the cold tap in their kitchen slowly until the water runs clear.

A Scottish Water spokesman said: “We would like to apologise to customers who have experienced disruption to their water supply during the course of the day.

“Our team on-site worked hard to restore water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible, while work took place to repair the damaged section of our network.”