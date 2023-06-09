Historic Falkirk building another step closer to becoming someone's home

The application from Kilns House Ltd was looking for listed building consent for the conversion – however, on Monday, June 5, council planners decided listed building consent was not required for the plan to move forward.

Back in April Falkirk Council members agreed the B-listed property, which lies between Dollar Park and the former Falkirk Town Hall site, would be sold for £250,000 for the purposes of being turned into single residence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building had been used by Falkirk Council as offices for its community services, but had been lying vacant since 2005.

Historic Kilns House