Historic Falkirk building another step closer to becoming someone's home

A plan to change historic Kilns House from an office building into a home was lodged with Falkirk Council recently.
By James Trimble
Published 9th Jun 2023, 08:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 08:15 BST

The application from Kilns House Ltd was looking for listed building consent for the conversion – however, on Monday, June 5, council planners decided listed building consent was not required for the plan to move forward.

Back in April Falkirk Council members agreed the B-listed property, which lies between Dollar Park and the former Falkirk Town Hall site, would be sold for £250,000 for the purposes of being turned into single residence.

The building had been used by Falkirk Council as offices for its community services, but had been lying vacant since 2005.

Historic Kilns HouseHistoric Kilns House
While £250,000 was not the highest offer, it was the highest to comply with the planning brief as the prospective buyer, Thomas McMillan, has stated his intention is to returns the historic property to a single residence.

