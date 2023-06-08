Falkirk court places 14 hours-a-day worker on a restricted restriction of liberty order

At an earlier court appearance it was stated Jenkins had failed to engage with the supervision element of his community payback order.

The court heard Jenkins supposedly worked with his father in a shop from 6am to 10pm daily and it took him 20 minutes to get to the shop from his 55 MIller Street, Carluke home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On that occassion Sheriff Simon Collins had been looking to impose a restriction of liberty order on Jenkins, but said one which ran from 11pm to 5am was not adequate – such orders usually run from 7pm to 7am.

Jenkins appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court