Nine Falkirk restaurants among finalists in The Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023

The awards, which are in their second year, recognise the best restaurants and culinary talent in Scotland. Following the voting process where members of the public considered everything from food quality to service and ambiance, the finest restaurants and dining establishments have been shortlisted for the awards.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Glasgow’s Marriott Hotel on Monday, July 3. The awards aim to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of restaurants, chefs and their teams in delivering exceptional dining experiences. They also showcase the diversity and quality of Scottish cuisine, raising the profile of the Scottish food and restaurant industry and contributing to its ongoing growth and success.

Christie’s Scottish Tapas in Falkirk’s Manor Street is among the finalists in the Scottish Restaurant of the Year category. Moscardini’s in Manor Street, is in the running in the fish and chip category and Voseba Burger Barn in East Bridge Street is up for burger restaurant of the year. There are two local finalists in the noodles restaurant of the year category – Sumo in Melville Street and Sushi Negi and Noodle Bar in Grahams Road. Gambero Rosso in Burnbank Road is a finalist in the Italian restaurant category, with East Bridge Street’s Erawan Thai Restaurant in the Thai restaurant category and Mexican Texmex Bar and Grill in Grahams Road up for the Mexican restaurant award. Streats Kitchen, also in Grahams Road, has been shortlisted for the street food restaurant of the year award.

Some of the Falkirk businesses in the running for The Scottish Restaurant Awards 2023.

An awards spokesperson said: “The Scottish Restaurant Awards are an amazing opportunity to celebrate and showcase the very best and diverse range in Scottish dining. With Mediterranean, Japanese, Nepalese, seafood and Mexican restaurants amongst others, Scotland is a real paradise for foodies. We are thrilled to announce our finalists for 2023 and look forward to revealing the winners at the awards ceremony. Congratulations to all the finalists and we wish them the best of good luck.”

Streats Kitchen in Grahams Road is in the running for Street Food Restaurant of the Year.

Erawan has been shortlisted for the Thai Restaurant of the Year award.

Gambero Rosso is up for the Italian restaurant of the year award.

Moscardini's in Manor Street is a finalist in the Fish and Chip Restaurant of the Year category.