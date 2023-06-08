Jonah Varma

Mum Jade Varma, 29, is a civil servant, while dad Lewis Varma, 32, is a stone mason at Falkirk Stone Masons. Jonah has two proud brothers, Lucas, 7, and four-year-old Jack. The family live in New Carron.

Mum said the pregnancy was her hardest yet as she suffered from back pain, sickness and sciatica.

Jonah was due on October 1, but when mum went for a sweep at 37 weeks her waters were broken by accident and she had to be induced. Having had a natural birth with Jack and an emergency c-section with Lucas, mum planned another natural birth with Jonah. However, after his heart rate dropped during contractions she was rushed for another emergency section.

Two days after Jonah was born mum caught sepsis so was kept in hospital for a week. She said: “The staff nurses and midwives were amazing and kept me calm during that scary time.”

She spent the next three months in and out of hospital as her scar was not healing properly and it kept getting infected or opening again.

Mum said: “He is so beautiful and happy all of the time. He has such a bubbly cheeky personality. Every day he’s doing something new and becoming his own little character.”

When it came to the name, mum said they had a name for their elder two right away but Jonah had around five other names for a week until one day Jonah popped into her head and she instantly loved it. She said: “We like a J or L to go with our names Jade, Lewis, Lucas,Jack, Jonah, so trying to find a name we both liked with a J was proving difficult and we couldn’t think of names with L.”

Jonah’s proud grandparents are Granny Bell and Papa Drew – Isobel Allan and Drew Martin – from Carronshore and Grandma Janice and Papa Gaz – Janice Gillespie and Gary Varma – from the Bog in Falkirk.