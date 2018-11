“Getting muddy” is the likely result of a family event in Grangemouth’s Zetland Park tomorrow - but it could be worth it for those taking part.

There’s a free session suitable for children aged two to 12 and their parent or guardians, with scavenger hunts, leaf mulching and a range of nature crafts.

There’s no need to book for the session (meet at the tennis courts) which runs from 1pm to 3pm - but the organisers say “please wear clothing suitable for being outdoors and getting muddy”.