Young LGBTI campaigner from Bonnybridge scoops two national awards

A Bonnybridge man who campaigns nationally for better LGBTI inclusion took home two awards - and congratulations from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon - from Friday’s Young Scot Awards.

Along with teenage athletic coach Emma Robinson from Larbert, Jordan Daly (22) was hailed as “inspirational” at the prestigious national event.

Jordan Daly receives awards - and congratulations - from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Jordan co-founded the Time for Inclusive Education (TIE) campaign, which calls for LGBTI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex) awareness and inclusion training to be provided for teachers, carers, parents and Police Scotland officers.

After struggling with his sexuality at school, he set out to help other LGBT young people have a better school experience and has travelled the country campaigning for support.

He wants a majority of MSPs to back TIE’s pledge to provide inclusive education in all schools.

Jordan said: “This is completely unexpected and emotional. What’s most important to me is the huge amount of young people who are going to be sitting at home or in school watching these awards and seeing a young man wearing a rainbow gay pride tie talking about the importance of LGBTI inclusivity.

“We will keep campaigning and spreading awareness - we’re working with the Scottish Government to see LGBTI inclusivity in Scottish schools for the next three years- it’s onwards and upwards from here.”

Emma, (16), took home the Volunteering award for her dedication to encouraging more young people to volunteer and get involved in sport.

She is said to volunteer tirelessly with the Tryst Community Sports Club, and has delivered more than 1,500 hours of coaching to the next generation of young athletes.

Emma is also part of the Falkirk Council Coach Academy – a programme bringing together the best young coaches by running programmes to keep young people healthy.

She took her skills to Cape Town, South Africa, where she worked with young children - playing games and running sporting sessions after their school session ended - keeping them off the streets.

She said: “This is an amazing surprise. I thought that the work I have been doing is common and normal, so to win an award for it is incredible.

“This is such a great opportunity for me, and will hopefully open more doors for me to encourage other young people to volunteer and get more involved in sport.”

The pair were thrilled to attend the awards ceremony hosted by Love Island funny man Iain Stirling along with Love Island’s Laura Anderson, actor Christy O’Donnell and YouTube sensation Dodie.

Louise Macdonald, Chief Executive of Young Scot, said: “The Awards celebrate and reward Scotland’s finest and most inspiring young people.

“A massive congratulations Jordan and Emma - you have made your community so proud”.