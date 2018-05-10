You’re all invited to join in Denny’s celebrations as town square opens

A series of special events are taking place in Denny this Saturday afternoon to celebrate the official opening of the new town square.

The community event, which runs from 1pm to 4pm, is being held to mark the completion of the first phase of the town’s regeneration project.

The project has included the development of 10 shop units, a community library and improved car park, as well as the creation of a new town square at the corner of Duke Street and Stirling Street.

Five public art projects for the area were driven by responses to the question ‘what would you like to see in your town centre?’ and the artists behind the pieces will be among those taking part in this weekend’s event.

The grand opening of the square and the raising of the Denny flag will take place at 2pm with gala queen Maddison Haggerty and 102-year-old resident Mrs Smart involved.

Throughout the afternoon there will be musical entertainment, a Denny’s Got Talent show, face painting, community stalls, birds of prey, ZooLab, Dr Bike sessions and much more.

With a lot of support already received from local organisations who are attending on the day, organisers hope the whole community will get behind the event and turn out to show their support.