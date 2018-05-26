Yes - we can promise you a rose garden

Polmont’s Klondyke Garden Centre is promising to lay on a blooming lovely Rose Festival next month, with a whole week dedicated to that most classic summery flower.

The festival runs from June 8 to 15, with a special event on June 12, when the centre’s own rose expert will be giving some top tips about one of Britain’s favourite garden adornments.

In this session rose-fanciers can find out how a new English Rose is created as part of one of the world’s largest garden rose breeding programmes.

You can also “learn everything you need to know about roses” including cultivation, planting and care.

With limited spaces available, this is reckoned the perfect treat for enthusiastic gardeners or complete beginners looking to learn more about roses - and adding colour to your garden.

This event, at Klondyke in Beancross Road, runs from 5pm to 7pm, with (late) afternoon tea to follow.

For updates visit www.facebook.com/KlondykePolmont/