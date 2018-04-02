Yellow weather warning for Easter Monday snow issued for Scotland

Scots have been told to brace for heavy snow after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Easter Monday.

Snowfall is expected across large parts of the country throughout the day, with some roads and railways likely to be affected.

Commuters and Easter Monday travellers in the central belt are advised to check the Met Office website and plan journeys in advance.

As a weather system from the south comes up against cold air over Scotland, rain will turn to heavy snow in places.

The Met Office said: “Around 2-5cm of snow is expected to accumulate in places, mainly above 200 m with the possibility of a few cm of wet snow gathering locally at lower levels.

“The snow is likely to be affecting southern parts of the warning area in the morning spreading northwards to other parts later in the day.

“Snow is likely to gradually turn to rain across the Southern Uplands later on Monday. At present there is still some uncertainty in exact snow levels.”

Visit www.metoffice.gov.uk to stay up-to-date with latest weather warnings.