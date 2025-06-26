XV-a-Side rugby column: Lions’ opening loss isn’t worth worrying over

Here is this week’s XV-a-Side column, created in partnership with Rugby Memories Scotland.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WEEKLY ANSWERS

The Mystery Player was Alan Tait. It was TRUE. Alan was a full cap in both codes of Rugby.

DEFEAT IN OPENER

MYSTERY PLAYER: Who is this former Scotland half-back, pictured in 1991being helped off (Photo: SNS Group)

The Lions looked like a side of talented players brought together to face a cohesive unit, the fifth best side in world rankings. There could have been plenty of excuses, especially the absence of those involved in URC and Premiership finals as well as Blair Kinghorn of Toulouse, but Andy Farrell has an opportunity to introduce key players for the game against Western Force. The most concerning flaws were at the lineouts, where four of fourteen Lions throw-ins were lost. The inability to deal with high balls was another major concern. . Some key tackles were missed, and some players will be keen to make amends and show what they really can do. This was the first opening game defeat since 1971, but there were some encouraging signs with some good passing movements and individual shows of strength. Ellis Genge looked to stake a claim for one of the prop places, as did Finlay Bealham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make no mistake, Argentina were a good side and certainly gave the Lions the kind of workout they needed. Any lingering Lions complacency was quickly blasted away as The Pumas took the game to the home side and almost silenced a great crowd in the Aviva Stadium. Roll on the next match- and as someone once said, “Things can only get better.” Please.

Match rating: 8.

Team rating: 7

Opposition: 8

Best Lion: Ellis Genge.

LOOKS LIKE A FORWARD?

Back in the day, you could usually tell a rugby player’s position from his height, weight, and build. Small, heavy, strong front rows. Tall, lanky second rows and a big No.8. Wing forwards who look like backs. Fast, nimble threequarters. Not anymore. The advent of the professional era has seen a revolution in player physique. The current Lions squad has Tommy Freeman, Duhan van der Merwe, Bundee Aki and Sione Tuipulotu in the back division and all of them are over 100kg and would probably have been forwards in another era. Just look at a team picture from the 60s and 70s Lions squads and you could guess the positions of the players.

3G FAMILY QUIZ

Last week’s answers:

First generation: Alan Tait.

Second generation: John Leslie and Bryan Redpath.

Third generation: Finlay Bealham.

Mastermind: Ian McGeechan, Finlay Calder, and Gavin Hastings.

This week’s questions:

First generation (1970-1999): Who were the captains of Scotland, England, Wales, France, and Ireland when Scotland were Grand Slam winners in 1984?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second generation (2000-2020) in the 2020 Six Nations, Scotland had two Gloucester players in the squad. Who were they?

Third generation ( 2020-2025): In the 2024 Six Nations, which two Scots played for French clubs?

Mastermind: When did a home win at Wembley give Scotland the Five Nations title?

MYSTERY PLAYER

Who is this Scotland half-back?

TRUE OR FALSE?

Our Mystery Player played for Selkirk in the amateur era.