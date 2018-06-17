Would you use an early bus from Bo’ness to Capital?

Bo’ness and Area Community Bus Association could be running an early morning service to Edinburgh within the next few months - if there is sufficient demand.

The Association’s Trustees say they’re willing to consider the move as part of a review of existing services, and are asking anyone who would use an early bus to either message them on Facebook or email admin@bonesscommunitybus.scot

Meanwhile the Association is welcoming the fact that more people call by in person than use their online booking service - but are retaining it as an option for those who want the security of knowing the driver will be looking out for them.

From Thursday to Sunday inclusive (June 21 - 24) the Association is running buses to the Royal Highland Show at Ingliston, stopping at the showground’s South Entrance.

Children aged 15 or under will be admitted free of charge hen accompanied by a paying adult.