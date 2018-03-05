Works to begin at Callendar Woods

Essential tree felling works are to take place at Callendar Woods from Thursday March 8 to help slow the spread and impact of a tree disease which has infected many of the woodland’s Larch trees.

During the works, the woods will remain open for visitors, but there will be some disruption to footpaths, and biosecurity measures will be implemented to reduce the risk of the disease spreading to other trees in the area.

Forest Enterprise Scotland (FES) is encouraging everyone to follow the temporary signage and stay safe during the works.

Visitors are also asked to follow the Keep it Clean guidelines and wash footwear, bikes, kit and dogs paws before and after visiting the site.

Alistair Whyte, community and visitor services forester at Forest Enterprise Scotland, said: “During the operations, all users of the site are advised to follow the diversion routes in place and observe all safety signs.

“We understand there may be some inconvenience caused, but these works are essential to the continued health of Callendar Woods and its variety of species and wildlife.”

The operations are due to last between eight to ten weeks with an additional six to eight weeks for the timber to be removed from the site.

The timber will then be sold to a range of local timber markets, local sawmills and chipwood plants.

Most of the work will be carried out between 7am and 7pm, but some timber removal may begin at 6am.

Alistair Whyte said: “Once the works are complete, the area will be replanted with native broadleaf trees as part of our plan to restore the site to a broadleaf woodland.”