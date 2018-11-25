Woodlands draft plans to be unveiled at Bo’ness event

Draft plans on how council-owned woodlands might be improved will be available to view at a public consultation session in Bo’ness Recreation Centre on Thursday.

Residents and visitors are invited to drop in to study early stage maps for their woodlands and parks - for example Kinneil Foreshore and Bo’ness Harbour.

It’s also aimed to be an opportunity for people to comment on any additions or alterations they would like to flag up.

A spokesperson said: “This is an essential part of developing these plans as nobody knows these places better than the people who live nearest to them – you – and we want to make sure whatever plans are made are in line with what local people want to see”.

The session runs from 4pm to 7.30pm at the cente in Gauze Road, Bo’ness.