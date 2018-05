Inner Forth Landscape Initiative is staging a mini-festival at Kinneil Estate in Bo’ness to celebrate its achievements over the past four years - and it’s free.

The child-friendly event on June 19 (runs from 7pm to 9pm) invites participants to follow ther magical trail through the woods to find who is living in the trees - before toasting marshmallows and drinking potions.

More information about this special family event will be posted in the following weeks.