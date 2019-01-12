Women’s Falkirk college weights course ‘can boost fitness’

A women-only Olympic-style weightlifting course at Falkirk’s Forth Valley College (FVC) is claimed set to raise the fitness bar for those taking part.

The sessions offer a practical introduction on how to lift free weights safely and correctly – with a focus on how to execute the clean and jerk lift.

FVC’s Leisure Facilities Coordinator Wai Mun Lee says weightlifting could appeal to people bored with traditional exercise routines such as running, cycling, rowing or the use of fixed weights.

Wai said: “Olympic lifting is a complex exercise which puts some people off, but with the right coaching and supervision anyone can do it”.

Two women said to have benefited from the course are Carol Crawford (pictured left) a former student exams Coordinator at FVC and Denise Browning (pictured right), a fee administrator at the college.

Both have achieved Olympic lifts said to help develop co-ordination, power, strength and overall fitness.

Denise said: “We have been really enjoying Wai coaching us on the different Olympic lifts and we feel a real sense of achievement every time we achieve a new lift.”

Carol said: “We have both been taking part in circuit classes and lifting weights at the gym but Olympic lifting was a new experience as it’s both a mental and physical challenge.

“We both feel healthier and stronger and would recommend Olympic lifting to anyone. If we can do it anyone can!”

The course will cover the following exercises:

Only eight places are available on the course, which costs £60 and runs until Tuesday, March 5.

To book visit https://www.forthvalley.ac.uk/courses/sport/strength-conditioning-for-women or call 01324 403000.