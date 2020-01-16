Woman treated by paramedics following fire in Falkirk flat

A woman was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out within a Falkirk flat this morning.

The blaze took hold inside a property in Fairfield Place shortly before 11am.

Emergency services raced to the scene, resulting in a temporary road closure.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 10.53am on Thursday, January 16 to reports of a fire within a block of flats on Fairfield Place, Falkirk.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances and firefighters worked to extinguish the fire which had taken hold within a ground-floor flat.

“One woman was treated by paramedics at the scene for smoke inhalation.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”