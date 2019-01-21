Woman taken to hospital after two vehicles burst into flames following Larbert crash

A woman was taken to hospital after two vehicles burst into flames in Larbert this morning.

The accident happened on the A8004 just after 7am.

Police officers, ambulance crews and firefighters were in attendance at the scene. The road was closed for some time but has now reopened.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We received reports of two vehicles alight after a collision on the A8004 at 7.14am.

“Two applicances were dispatched and breathing apparatus and hosereels jets were used at the scene.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 7.16am hours today to attend a road traffic collision on the A8004 in Larbert.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and transported one female patient in her 30s to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.”