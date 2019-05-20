Woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash at Grangemouth M9 junction

A woman has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the M9.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Grangemouth, near to The Kelpies, shortly before 8am this morning and a northbound lane remains closed after Junction 6.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the woman’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Traffic was queued back as far as Junction 5 at 9am.

The spokeswoman said: “We had a report at about 7.50am of a two-vehicle collision just after The Kelpies, heading towards Glasgow.

“A female has been taken to hospital. Lane two has been closed.”

