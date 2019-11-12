Woman taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Bonnybridge

A woman was taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Bonnybridge.

The collision took place on the A883 between the Checkbar Roundabout and the A803 shortly before 11am on Saturday.

Two cars and a van were involved in the incident, which resulted in a woman being taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital as a precaution for a check-up on an existing medical complaint.

Police say nobody was injured during the crash.

The road was closed as emergency services attended the scene with diversions put in place before being reopened just over an hour later.