Woman taken to hospital after Grangemouth collision

Emergency services were called at around 4pm on Tuesday following the incident involving two vehicles on Wholeflats Road, close to the junction with Grange Road.

Police and ambulance crews were both in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 officers were called to a report of a crash involving two vehicles on Wholeflats Road, Grangemouth. Officers attended and a woman was taken to hospital.”