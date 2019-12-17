Woman taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle at Falkirk supermarket

A woman was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle outside a Falkirk supermarket.

The pedestrian was struck near Asda in the town centre shortly after 10am this morning.

She was then taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The age of the woman has not yet been released by police. Her condition is currently unknown.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called around 10.10am to the Asda store in Falkirk to reports of a female pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

“Inquiries into the collision are ongoing.”