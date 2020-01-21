Woman taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital following Larbert crash

A woman was taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash in Larbert.

The incident, which involved a Volkswagen Polo, took place at the roundabout on Muirhall Road just after 7pm last night.

A woman was taken to hospital after a crash on Muirhall Road, Larbert. Picture: Michael Gillen

Details of the woman’s age or condition have not been released.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called at 7.15pm to a road traffic matter at Muirhall Road in Larbert.

“Emergency services were at the scene and one vehicle was involved.

“One female was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.”

Access to the area from surrounding routes, including Bellsdyke Road and Broomage Avenue, was shut off as the road was cleared.