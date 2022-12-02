Woman needed treatment after Grangemouth house fire
A woman was given medical treatment after a house fire in Grangemouth last night.
The alarm was raised at 8.23pm and at the height of the blaze, six fire engines were at scene in Brooke Lane
A first floor room was “well alight” when fire crews arrived and extinguished the blaze.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that one woman suffered smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene by paramedics.
The last appliance left the scene at around 2.30am this morning.