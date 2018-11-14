Woman hit by car in Larbert suffers ‘serious injuries’

A woman suffered “serious injuries” after she was hit by a car in Larbert.

The incident took place shortly after 5.30pm yesterday (Tuesday) in Main Street near to the Gulf petrol station and the Dobbie Hall.

A woman was hit by a car in Main Street, Larbert on Tuesday night. Picture: Michael Gillen

The victim, who is in her 50s, was taken to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh and the road remain closed for almost five hours.

She is thought to have been in a stable condition overnight.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A woman was hit by a car at about 5.35pm outside a petrol station in Larbert last night.

“She was taken to the Royal Infirmary with serious injuries and the road was closed until about 10.30pm.”

Police remained on the scene in Main Street in Larbert for almost five hours. Picture: Michael Gillen

Anyone who has information relating to this incident can contact police via 101.