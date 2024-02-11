Woman dies in house fire as investigation launched into cause
Police were called to the house in Cumbernauld around 11am on Saturday.
Four fire appliances from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also attended to extinguish the blaze.
The woman, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene in Pleamuir Place, Eastfield.
No one else was injured in the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
“However, there are no suspicious circumstances at this time.”
The fire service said they were called to the scene at 8.56am.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Operations control sent four fire appliances and crews worked tirelessly to make the area safe before leaving the scene at 3.45pm.”
An investigation into the incident is underway.