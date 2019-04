A woman died after a road collision involving two female pedestrians and a lorry in Broxburn yesterday morning.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a second suffered injuries not currently thought to be serious after the tragedy in the town’s East Main Street, which happened at around 11.20am.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1199 of April 5, 2019.