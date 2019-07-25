Woman dies after two-vehicle crash in Polmont

A woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in Polmont.

The 37-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of yesterday’s incident, on the A801 between the Lathallan and Bowhouse roundabouts, despite the best efforts of paramedics.

Police confirmed the woman sustained serious injuries when the Peugeot 208 she was driving on the southbound carriageway collided with a Renault Master van travelling in the opposite direction.

A 30-year-old man driving the van was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital as a precaution, but was not seriously injured.

The incident took place around 3.45pm and the road was closed for around eight hours by police whose inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant David Ross, from the Road Policing Unit in Stirling, said: “Sadly this incident has resulted in the death of the female driver of the Peugeot car and our thoughts and sympathies are with her family and friends at this time.

“As part of this investigation we would ask for any motorists who were on the A801 between the Lathallan and Bowhouse Roundabouts on Wednesday afternoon, and witnessed what happened, to contact police immediately.

“Similarly, if any members of the public have any relevant dash-cam footage of the incident, or can provide us with any other information relevant to our ongoing inquiries, then please also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Stirling via 101 and quote incident number 2747 of July 24.