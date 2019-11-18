Woman (66) injured in two car collision

Police are looking for witnesses who may have seen a road traffic collision on Sunday afternoon which saw a 66-year-old woman taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

The incident happened in Mylne Avenue, in Dollar just after 2.30pm and involved a collision between a red Vauxhall Corsa – driven by the 66-year-old woman – and a silver sports car.

Police are keen to trace the driver of the silver sports car – which was dirty, modified with a spoiler, a large exhaust and lowered to the ground and was damaged in the collision – in connection with the incident.

Sergeant Neill Drummond, of Alloa Police, said: “This incident has left the woman involved very shaken and we are keen to trace the driver of the silver sports car as soon as possible.

“If you were in the area around the time of the crash and saw anything or have dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident I would urge you to contact us. Equally, please get in touch if you have any information on the whereabouts of the silver sports car now.”

Anyone with information or who may have seen the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 2185 of Sunday, 17 November, 2019.