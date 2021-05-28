Woman (61) dies on motorway near Larbert
A section of the M876 near Larbert was closed off to traffic by police last night following an incident which resulted in the death of a 61-year-old woman.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 10:34 am
The incident, which happened on the M876 westbound at junction two just after 5pm yesterday, led to the road being closed in both directions.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended and a 61-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”