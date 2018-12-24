Winter weather warning for Falkirk residents

As temperatures continue to plummet to the lower reaches of the thermometer Falkirk residents young and old are being warned to brace themselves for the coming winter.

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald is encouraging his constituents to take a number of simple yet effective steps to prepare for potentially tough weather conditions over the coming weeks after a new survey revealed over a third of people in Scotland do not feel prepared to combat extreme weather.

The Scottish Government’s Ready Scotland campaign encourages individuals, families, communities and businesses to think about what they can do to prepare for unexpected events over winter.

In general, they recommend staying informed, being ready at home, on the road and at work and thinking of others in the community.

Mr MacDonald is also urging everyone across Falkirk district to lend a hand to those who might find it harder to cope with extreme weather conditions.

He added: “The Scottish Government monitors all potential weather impacts and is ready to respond to any sudden change in conditions – but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t all take small steps to prepare for severe weather too.

“As we know from last year, bad weather can strike at any time. Already this winter, we’ve seen some communities in Scotland affected by high winds and flooding, which is why we all must be vigilant and well-prepared.”

Visit www.readyscotland.org for more.