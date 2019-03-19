Winning Falkirk stylist meets fellow Schwarzkopf team members

Falkirk hair stylist Justine Weir, who won a coveted place in the 2019 Schwarzkopf Professional Young Artistic Team last month, has been busy meeting her fellow finalists in London.

The 22 year old, who works at Tweedie & Marshall Hairdressing in Falkirk, beat hundreds of hairdressers across the country when she was selected as one of the final six contestants.

Justine Weir (front right) with her fellow 2019 Schwarzkopf Professional Young Artistic Team members

Justine was chosen after impressing industry judges with her enthusiasm, confidence and creativity.

You may also be interested in:

18 photos of Falkirk in the 1980s

Liam Gallagher smashed lock off door at housing office

Missing man Terry Waddell found safe

Over the course of the year, Justine and her Schwarzkopf colleagues will train with top hairdressers and work at various high-profile hair and fashion events.

She said: “Winning this means so much to me and I am so excited to get stuck in and learn!”

Anthony Tweedie said: “We are all so proud of Justine for winning – it truly is a fantastic achievement.”