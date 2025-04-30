The Rychi wind-up and solar-powered emergency radio - ideal for power cuts | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

After Spain’s mystery power cut left millions without any way to get updates, UK households are snapping up wind-up emergency radios as government advice warns us to prepare for 72 hours off-grid.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the power went out across large parts of Spain this week with no warning, one thing people kept repeating online was: “I wish I’d had a wind-up radio.” No Wi-Fi, no mobile signal, and no idea what was going on – it was a stark reminder of how fast everyday systems can fall apart.

Just this week, the cyber attack on high street chain M&S demonstrated how big organisations can be affected by sudden outages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For many affected in Spain, the most unsettling part wasn’t just the loss of electricity but the sudden silence that followed – no internet, no phone signal, no news. People were left in the dark, quite literally, unsure whether it was a local fault or something far more serious.

A wind-up radio on Amazon costs as little as £25. We’ve found one for £41 that includes a USB charger and a powerful integrated light – making it ideal for blackouts, storms or anywhere you might lose power. You can buy it here.

Daniel Clegg, who lives in Barcelona, told the BBC: “The complete loss of communication was the most confusing and concerning thing… we were only left to speculate as to the cause and piece together news from people in the neighbourhood.” He admitted the experience was so disorienting he found himself scanning the skies to check if planes were still flying.

Elsewhere, near Madrid, Siegfried and Christine Buschschlüter managed to tune in to local radio stations thanks to an old wind-up set they had stored away. With their phones down and power off, it became their only source of information. “You had to keep on winding and winding,” said Christine, 82. “It was quite a strange situation. I was born in Berlin during the war and it reminded me of those days when my parents tried to get some news – it took me back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple believe more people will now look to get hold of battery-powered radios, just in case. And Daniel agrees it’s something he’ll be investing in soon: “Essential kit for back-to-basics communication and staying informed that I completely neglected to remember.”

With the UK now facing growing concerns about resilience, including a fire at Heathrow, a cyber attack on Marks & Spencer, and official guidance recommending every household have emergency supplies for at least 72 hours – sales of emergency radios have started to rise here too.

One of the most popular choices right now is the Rychi wind-up and solar-powered emergency radio, available on Amazon for £41.99. It combines an AM/FM weather radio, a hand-crank and solar charging system, a built-in 8000mAh power bank with dual USB outputs, a three-mode flashlight, SOS alarm, a reading lamp and a compass. It’s compact, lightweight, and designed specifically for outdoor use and emergencies.

You can find the Rychi radio with Prime delivery in green or orange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Voyager Pro KA600 wind-up radio | Amazon

For those looking for something more advanced, the Voyager Pro KA600 is a high-end digital emergency radio that covers AM, FM, Longwave, Shortwave and NOAA weather alerts. It features solar and crank charging, dual digital displays, a thermometer, humidity gauge and multiple tuning modes. It’s more expensive at £94, but ideal for serious emergency preparedness or those in remote areas.

The Duronic hybrid wind-up radio | Amazon

If you’re on a tighter budget, the Duronic hybrid wind-up radio is just £17.99. It’s a compact option with AM/FM radio, USB charging, and a solar panel – perfect if you just need a basic way to stay informed during a power cut or storm.

Whether you live in a city flat or a remote village, having a way to get accurate information during an outage is quickly moving from niche prepper advice to practical common sense.

What to keep in a home emergency kit - UK Government advice

Light and power

Battery or wind-up torch (safer than candles)

Portable power bank for charging your mobile

Battery or wind-up radio (or car radio – but stay indoors in severe weather)

Spare batteries for torch, radio and any essential devices

Backup battery for medical equipment

Basic medical supplies

First aid kit or essentials like: Waterproof plasters, bandages, antiseptic Thermometer, eyewash, sterile dressings, gloves Medical tape and tweezers

Hand sanitiser and wet wipes (especially if water is off)

Food and water

Bottled water – ideally 2.5 to 3 litres per person per day for drinking, and up to 10 litres if you want enough for cooking and hygiene

Tinned or long-life food that doesn’t need cooking – and a tin opener

Don’t forget food and water for pets

Babies and children

Nappies, baby wipes

Ready-made baby formula (boiling water may not be possible)

No need to panic-buy – just add items gradually when you can, and store them somewhere easy to access in an emergency.