Winchburgh set to have town centre marina

Winchburgh is to gain a 20-berth marina in the heart of the town centre, allowing boat-owning residents to directly access the canal network to Falkirk and beyond.

The contract signed between Winchburgh Developments Limited and Scottish Canals also allows for a further 29 canal moorings, as well as including new leisure and commercial spaces.

The marina will be connected by a footbridge to the new Daisy Park, and will provide access to the Union Canal towpath.

Winchburgh Developments chief exeuctive John Hamilton said: “The new marina is an important part of the masterplan for Winchburgh, providing new leisure facilities for the local community and visitors to enjoy.

“It will also feature new commercial space suitable for restaurant and café facilities, which has already started to attract enquiries”.

Scottish Canals estates director Katie Hughes said: “The new Winchburgh Marina is part of our ongoing investment in the Union Canal, creating a vibrant area within the new Winchburgh town centre that people will want to visit, live and work in.

“Improved access to the canal ensures people will be able to take best advantage of the waterways and towpaths that offer a range of leisure facilities including boating, cycling, walking, running and fishing.”

The detailed planning application for the marina will be made later this year, and it is expected to open by the end of 2021.