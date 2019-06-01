Winchburgh masterplan will create 3,450 homes by 2025

Winchburgh Developments Limited (WDL) has sold land to Bellway Homes for 93 new homes, marking the start of a new phase of an ambitious development plan.

A further 1,000 private and affordable homes are set to be delivered within the next five years.

The new Bellway homes will add to the 588 homes completed in phase one, and when complete the masterplan for the fast-expanding area will deliver a total of 3,450 homes, including 700 affordable homes - of which 400 will be for social rent.

WDL chief executive John Hamilton said: “Many other areas of the masterplan are now progressing quickly, with work soon to begin on the new 75-acre district park, Auldacathie Park, which will become the town’s largest green space and an important recreational area.”

Iain Allison, Regional Director for Bellway Homes Ltd (Scotland East) said: “The first phase of our Winchburgh development was a huge success and we are delighted to have secured a second parcel of land in this beautiful part of the country.

“This is an incredible opportunity for home buyers to be part of a new chapter for Winchburgh, which will see the area being totally transformed with a £1bn investment in homes, state-of-the-art schools, a marina and moorings, along with new retail and leisure facilities.

“So much has changed in the area already, it is incredible to see the progress that has been made in just a few years.”