Winchburgh geared for growth in £1bn expansion plan

Winchburgh is set to massively expand, in a newly-declared £1bn agreement that will bring 3,450 homes t- and new jobs - to the area.

The plan also includes a number of new “state-of-the-art” schools, a new M9 junction to open up prime employment land, a railway station, a 75 acre district park, and a marina.

The scheme follows a partnership deal between West Lothian Council, the Scottish Government and West Coast Capital’s Winchburgh Developments Limited.

Of the thousands of new homes planned more than 700 will be “affordable” and more than 400 will be available for social rent;

West Lothian Council is making its largest ever single capital investment in Winchburgh by delivering the new schools.

It is borrowing money to forward fund the new schools, which will be paid back through developer contributions, and underwritten by guarantees from The Scottish Government and Winchburgh Developments Ltd.

The authority’s executive councillor for education, David Dodds, said: “Winchburgh represents the right development in the right place.

“Key to the development is the delivery of new state-of-the-art schools.

“West Lothian already has one of the best school estates in the country, giving a platform to help our young people achieve their full potential and support life-long learning for the whole community.”

The deal also sees the Scottish Government providing a £26.8 million loan through their Building Scotland Fund to Winchburgh Development Ltd to help deliver essential infrastructure required that will deliver thousands of new homes.

The Scottish Government’s Finance Secretary, Derek Mackay said: “The Winchburgh development is a leading example of a joined-up approach between the private sector, government and local council.

“It will help stimulate the economy and bring new homes, schools, transport and community facilities to the area.”

Sir Tom Hunter, founding partner of West Coast Capital, said: “Both West Lothian Council and the Scottish Government have played a critical role in securing this long-term development for Scotland.

“Having already delivered over 558 homes in the first phase with five national housebuilders we now look forward to moving forward with many more housebuilders to deliver much needed homes for West Lothian in the next phase of development.”

John Hamilton, chief executive of Winchburgh Developments Limited, said: “The masterplan for Winchburgh goes far beyond building new homes.

“This is set to be one of the most exciting placemaking projects in the UK, which will bring new education facilities, a significant number of permanent jobs, and improved transport links to the area.”