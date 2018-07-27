Willkommen in München!

A new route between Edinburgh Airport and the Bavarian capital of Munich will take off this winter.

The Lufthansa service, which includes 28 business class seats, will fly twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays during the winter season.

The service, starting from December 1 - in nice time to catch the south German state’s famous Christmas markets - and adds to the existing routes to Munich operated by Eurowings and easyJet.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said: “What a fantastic opportunity to get away and experience it first-hand in Munich with the launch of this winter route.

“We have great connections to Munich and this of course opens up other areas in Central and Eastern Europe thanks to the hub connectivity, and that’s what we want to offer passengers – greater choice and travel flexibility.