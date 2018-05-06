Will you be one of the Bo’ness Three Hundred?

Next month’s Bo’ness fun run will involve a four-mile scenic route through the foreshore pathway and along part of the John Muir Way.

But with just 300 places available - and 75 people signed up already - anyone interested in taking part should register soon.

The June 13 run features local landmarks such as the Bo’ness Harbour, Bo’ness Steam Railway, Grangepans Meadow and the Kinneil Local Nature Reserve.

Runners will have the opportunity to see wildflower meadows in full bloom, and may also catch a glimpse of local wildlife such as wild fowl.

Councillor Robert Spears, Spokesperson for Culture, Leisure and Tourism, said: “The fun-run is a really exciting way to encourage locals and visitors alike to get active and explore the beautiful countryside in and surrounding the Bo’ness local area.

“Many famous pathways cross through the town, including the recently improved John Muir Way networks, and the run will allow more people to visit these sites.

“Places go quickly for the event, so families should register quickly to make sure they get a place.”

Local businesses and community groups are working together with Falkirk Council to organise this event and will also help with volunteer-recruitment, marshalling and catering duties on the day.

For the first time there’s a small charge to take part in the fun run.

This aims to help raise funds so that it can be an annual event in the Bo’ness Calendar.

To book a place, visit www.falkirk.gov.uk/bonessfunrun18.