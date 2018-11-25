Will New Lanark outshine Kelpies on St Andrew’s Day?

New Lanark’s iconic world heritage site will rival the Kelpies for spectacular lighting effects when it dazzles visitors with a riot of electric blue on Friday.

The stunning 230-year-old former mill buildings - and even the Falls of Clyde - will be dramatically illuminated to celebrate St Andrew’s Day, bringing together the living history and heritage of the river and its site.

The 18th century mill buildings won't be hard to find ..

St Andrew has been celebrated in Scotland for over a thousand years, with feasts being held in his honour as far back as the year 1000 AD.

However it wasn’t until 1320, with the signing of The Declaration of Arbroath, that he officially became Scotland’s patron saint.

To find out more about the St Andrew’s Day lighting at New Lanark, visit www.newlanark.org