Wilkies prices set to tumble after flood

A devastating flood has forced a Falkirk clothes store to close its doors until January 3 - when management aim to run a clearance sale.

Offering what appear to be massive discounts on some lines it will be an “everything must go” proposition.

It’s understood the management of Wilkies in Newmarket Street are currently assessing the extent of the damage.

In a social media message shoppers were told: “We will reopen on January 3 at 10am for a flood sale, where you will find up to 70 per cent off in store.

“All stock must go at never to be seen again prices”.

Regular shoppers have signalled their dismay at the setback for the branch in online messages.

The cause of the flood is not known, and nobody was available for comment at the firm’s head office in Edinburgh’s Morningside, as we went to press.

However the company has made no secret of the fact that a large amount of stock has been damaged - and that they aim to restock the store completely once damage has been repaired.

The firm has advised anyone wanting to check out its wares ahead of the January 3 sale that its next nearest branch is at 44 King Street in Stirling.

Wilkies is a substantial business which carries brand names including (ladies wear) Joe Browns, Izabel, Tingi, Dash, Eastex, Bassini, Emreco, Annabelle, Luca Vanucci and (exclusive to Wilkies) David Barry. Its footwear range includes Rieker, Remonte, Lotus, Padders, Lunar, Hotter, Fit Flop, Skechers, Heavenly Feet.

It also features a wide range of handbags, scarves and accessories, a cook shop with kitchen gadgets and electricals, and an extensive gift department.