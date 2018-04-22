Why not join Kirsty Wark at the Hilton?

Supporters of Larbert’s Maggie’s Centre are being asked to support a special Spring Ball fundraiser in Glasgow on Saturday (April 28).

Hosted by broadcaster Kirsty Wark (pictured) and supported by the Wiseman Family Charitable Trust the Maggie’s event could appeal to local companies looking for a teambuilding night out in aid of a worthy cause.

Maggie’s Centres support people affected by cancer, and rely heavily on public generosity.

At Saturday’s event you’ll enjoy a drinks reception, three course dinner, exclusive auction items and a night of live music and dancing with ceilidh and roadhouse bands.

A spokesperson for Maggie’s said: “Your support will enable us to continue to provide expert support for the thousands of people who receive a cancer diagnosis each year bringing; tough questions, exhausting treatment and difficult emotions such as loneliness and isolation.”

A limited number of tickets are still available at £100 per person or £1,000 for a table of 10 – to book, contact vicky.tierney@maggiescentres.org