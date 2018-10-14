Why black isn’t the new black ... if you’re a cat

They were once falsely accused of helping witches to cast spells, and in the superstitious past were thought to be unlucky - even evil.

Even today the classic image of a black cat with arched back is part and parcel of Hallowe’en ... and that might explain why the SSPCA is struggling to find homes for around 12 black felines in its care.

The charity is using Black Cat Awareness Month to try nd eliminate the stigma these innocent animals have suffered - and find some of them new, loving homes.

Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre Superintendent Sharon Comrie said, “Unfortunately sometimes our black cats can wait longer for new homes than our other felines.

“Black cats are adopted at a rate lower than any other colour of cat, which we can’t understand at all.

“We believe this is because some people think they are unlucky, which is a real shame as they are gorgeous cats who make loving, affectionate companions.”

Among “ordinary” cats (not Persian Blues, Siamese and other exotic breeds) ginger seems to be the most popular, possibly followed by mackerel stripe.

Anyone who is interested in offering an animal a new forever home should contact the animal helpline on 03000 999 999 or visit the rehoming section of the website https://www.scottishspca.org/rehome/.