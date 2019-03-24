Whitney - Queen of the Night comes to Falkirk

A concert billed as a stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time goes on stage at Falkirk Town Hall on Friday, April 6.

The award winning production is said to feature a sensational line-up of musicians and artistes, together with a powerhouse and breath-taking performance “in the spirit of Whitney”.

The show takes the audience on a tour of three decades of classic hits including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, My Love is Your Love, So Emotional Baby, Run to You, Saving All My Love, I will Always Love You, and many more.

Tickets are available via https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/…/fth/whitney-queen-of-the-n…